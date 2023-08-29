10 patients test positive in COVID-19 outbreak reported at Windsor Regional Hospital

A total of 10 patients at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital reported Tuesday, prompting the hospital to declare an outbreak and reinstate masking for staff on the unit.

In a statement, hospital officials said eight patients were symptomatic and another two were tested because of exposure and have tested positive. The outbreak is on the hospital's seventh floor medical unit.

"Universal masking is required on the unit at this time and N95 respirators are required for clinicians when providing patient care or interacting with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients on the unit," according to a statement provided by the hospital.

Visitors to the unit are also asked to mask in order to prevent spread. Visitors may also be asked to take pother protective measures, like wearing a gown, where required.

"The outbreak serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community," the statement read. "Please continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well, and check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations."

The outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital comes as experts warn there are early signs Canada is entering a fall wave of COVID-19, while updated vaccines targeting new strains of the virus are weeks away.

While the number of positive COVID-19 tests has been declining for months, it started to pick up again in the last few months, while provincial hospitalizations also rose.