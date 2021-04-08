Kids get back into the barn with Windsor teacher's online horse camp

A Windsor teacher has found a creative way to bring kids back into a popular horse barn this spring break — and it's no ordinary Zoom class.

Teacher Brittany Wigfield arranged an after-school 'horse club,' partnering with the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) where she's been a volunteer for years.

In the first month, about 85 kids signed up for the extra-curricular program, and now Wigfield, who works for the Greater Essex County District School Board, thought it might make for a fun activity for spring break next week.

"I wasn't sure what to expect," said Wigfield, who spends time going back and forth to WETRA's stables creating videos for kids.

"it's been a tremendous success for my students in the virtual school and they've been very, very engaged and they look forward to it every week. They're logging on to see what's new and going on."

Not just a boring barn tour

To keep things interactive, Wigfield has come up with creative activities, like asking kids to make up an obstacle course.

"I did a demonstration with a horse and said, 'here's the things that we have and here's some things that our horses can do, and here's a template,'" said Wigfield.

"So they were able to use some mapping skills and they had to create a legend so that I knew what kinds of equipment they were putting in their obstacle course. And they all designed some really, really creative obstacle courses for the horses to do."

The kids then voted on which of their favourite horses they wanted to see run the course.

WATCH | How do you check a horse for healthy teeth? Here's one video Wigfield created for kids:

Wigfield says despite the limitations with the virtual experience, she's noticing how well the kids are connecting with the animals.

"We went through the barn and did a tour and got to know [the horses] and, you know, they all have their own little personality," she said. "the kids all kind of developed an attachment to some of the different horses, usually based on which colour they like or who has the nicest spots."

While the online offering combines her passions for teaching and horses, Wigfield said it's also helping WETRA during a difficult time. The charitable organization usually offers programs for kids with special needs, but that can't be done safely now due to COVID-19.

Wigfield said she's noticing kids are making connections with the horses they meet online. (Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association/Facebook)

"It's been extremely challenging," said Becky Mills, executive director of WETRA.

"We help people with disabilities experience something that they otherwise wouldn't be able to without the help of volunteers and leaders to help with their horse. It just wouldn't be possible."

However, there's no safe way for WETRA volunteers to physically distance while helping someone on or off the horse, for example,explained Mills.

"When you think about a child who loves horses or the idea of being at a horse farm, it's very sad to not be able to have that sort of outlet," said Mills.

While the spring break camp isn't quite the same as being on the farm, Mills is grateful kids can come out virtually.

Becky Mills, executive director of WETRA, says it's sad for her to think about all the kids unable to attend the farm due to the pandemic. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

"We're very fortunate to have Brittany on board here ... we're very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the school board," said Mills.

Those interested in signing up their kids for the spring break program can contact WETRA through their website for more information. Mills said an online summer camp is also in the works.

