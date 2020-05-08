Windsor filmmaker shoots horror movie at home — starring his family

What have you been doing to pass the time in the last two months?

Windsor video producer C.J. Bernauer is doing pretty much what he does at any other time — making movies.

Aside from work for some local business clients, Bernauer decided to take on a personal project at home: A short horror film, featuring his own family.

"A mother hears her son ... making noise and she's curious what's going on," Bernauer told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

You're It stars Kristy Lynn, Bernauer's fiancée, and Boston, their three-year-old son.

"He tells her that he's playing tag with someone and she believes it to be an imaginary friend ... then it escalates from there."

LISTEN | C.J. Bernauer talks about the challenges of making a horror movie at home, including using an actor who doesn't understand the concept of retakes:

Making a film when you can't leave home means being creative - with everything from the scenery to your cast. Tony speaks with Windsor video producer CJ Bernauer about putting his family to work in his latest short film, including his 3-year-old son. 6:26

You're It has been entered into CBC's Short Film Face Off competition.