Windsor filmmaker shoots horror movie at home — starring his family
C.J. Bernauer's 'You're It' stars Kristy Lynn and 3-year-old Boston
What have you been doing to pass the time in the last two months?
Windsor video producer C.J. Bernauer is doing pretty much what he does at any other time — making movies.
Aside from work for some local business clients, Bernauer decided to take on a personal project at home: A short horror film, featuring his own family.
"A mother hears her son ... making noise and she's curious what's going on," Bernauer told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.
You're It stars Kristy Lynn, Bernauer's fiancée, and Boston, their three-year-old son.
"He tells her that he's playing tag with someone and she believes it to be an imaginary friend ... then it escalates from there."
LISTEN | C.J. Bernauer talks about the challenges of making a horror movie at home, including using an actor who doesn't understand the concept of retakes:
You're It has been entered into CBC's Short Film Face Off competition.
With files from Windsor Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.