Suspect in homicide of Windsor mother back in city, formally charged

A Windsor man has been formally charged for killing a local mother.

Jitesh Bhogal allegedly murdered 31-year-old Autumn Taggart in June.

It was the victim's 9-year-old son who found her body in their apartment at the corner of University and McKay avenues.

Windsor police released this photo of homicide victim Autumn Taggart, also known as Maya Madolyn. (Windsor Police Service)

Bhogal was arrested in Washington state last month in relation to the murder investigation. He waived extradition and was returned to Windsor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old appeared in court Sunday.

Bhogal is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.

Bhogal is a Canadian citizen, but was living in Michigan at the time of crime.