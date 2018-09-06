Man arrested in U.S. in connection with Windsor homicide to be brought to Canada

A man arrested in the U.S. after being accused of raping and killing a Windsor, Ont., woman will soon be brought to Canada to face charges in her death.

Court documents show Jitesh Bhogal, 27, did not challenge a request for his extradition during a hearing in the U.S. last week.

Bhogal was taken into custody in Washington State in August, a little more than two months after 31-year-old Autumn Taggart was found dead in her bedroom.

Court documents allege Taggart died after someone broke into her apartment in the middle of the night on June 10. The documents allege someone told her nine-year-old son, who was in the next room, to go back to sleep, and that the boy later heard screams from his mother's bedroom.

Bhogal, a Canadian citizen who lived and worked in Michigan, was arrested after weeks of investigation by authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

Court documents show Bhogal will be returned to Canada to face three charges — first-degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break and enter.