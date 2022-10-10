Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Chatham-Kent police investigating homicide

Chatham-Kent police say there is no concern for public safety. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

A 28-year-old man has died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon, Chatham-Kent police say. 

Police say they were notified at about 4 p.m. that a man had arrived at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a media release.

Chatham-Kent police say the altercation happened at a residence on Colborne Street in Chatham.

A 35-year-old man was located shortly after the incident and charged with second-degree murder, the release said. He has been placed into custody until Oct. 11. 

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

Chatham-Kent police are investigating.

