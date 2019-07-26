Windsor police identify suspect in homicide investigation

Windsor police have have identified a suspect related to a west Windsor homicide investigation at a Mill Street home.

Alexander Mackenzie, a 33-year-old from Windsor, is wanted for first degree murder.

Mackenzie is described as a white male, 6'4" and approximately 195 pounds. He has long dark hair.

Police consider him armed and dangerous and ask the public to not approach, but to call 911 instead if they spot Mackenzie.