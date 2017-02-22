David Formosa gets 7 years for 2017 Windsor homicide

David Formosa, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Dallas Nelson, will be sentenced to seven years.

Nelson was shot and killed at a home on University Avenue on Feb. 21, 2017 — the first homicide of that year.

The victim arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. that day, according to Windsor police.

Justice Bruce Thomas said Nelson didn't have to die that night, and that Formosa knew better and should have walked away when the two were involved in an altercation.

A family photo shows Dallas Nelson as a child. The 19-year-old was shot and killed in Windsor on Feb. 21, 2017. (Sydney Filiault/Facebook)

On Tuesday, family and friends filled the courtroom for Formosa's sentencing, some describing what life has been like without Nelson in their victim impact statements.

Sniffling, sighs and deep breaths filled the courtroom.

"I miss him everyday. He as a kid who loved life," said David Nelson, father of Dallas. "I have a grandson now and he will never get to meet him. I have been a wreck and will never get over this."

The court also heard from Dallas' aunt and cousins, who described him as a bright spirit who loved music.

In a letter to court, Formosa wrote that there isn't anything he wouldn't do to bring Dallas back.

"I'm truly sorry … I never intended to hurt Dallas in any way," Formosa told the court.

The crown had asked for a sentence of eight years.

Formosa was initially charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January 2019.