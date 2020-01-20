Could Windsor be home for Harry and Meghan?

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially spending part of their time in North America, there's been a lot of speculation over where the couple will start their new life.

Local realtors, the mayor and even a whisky maker think Windsor-Essex would make a good home for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The Windsors are always welcome in this City of Windsor! #sussexroyal," tweeted Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens on Jan. 14.

Realtor Migena Smart also said Windsor-Essex would be an ideal location for the couple after they announced earlier this month that they will be stepping back as senior royals and become financially independent.

"Being that they're such a high-profile couple, I think this property offers privacy and seclusion, luxury living and a great neighbourhood to call it home."

Migena Smart, a realtor, says Windsor-Essex would be an ideal location for the couple. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

One of those properties is Angie Goulet's $5 million custom-built home in Lakeshore, Ont.

Goulet said her husband built the Elmgrove Drive property three years ago, adding that she would be "absolutely honoured" if the couple were to purchase the house.

"We have a ton of people [in the area] who are really, really successful, but want to live a simple, kinder life," said Goulet. "That's kind of what I see [the royals] doing right now. It wouldn't surprise me if Essex County was their choice."

J.P Wiser's invited Harry and Meghan for a drink with a downtown billboard. (Marine Lefevre/Radio-Canada)

Another house that Smart says could be a viable option for Prince Harry and Meghan is on Legacy Grove Drive in LaSalle.

"This is another luxurious home, a little bit more budget-friendly at $1,729,900," said Smart, noting its quartz countertops and open-concept style.

Local whiskey maker J.P. Wiser's also invited the royals to stop by for drinks with a billboard downtown.

"Meghan and Harry, looking for another Windsor? Lets get drinks soon!" read the ad, displaying a Wiser's deluxe bottle and glasses.

Take a tour through some of the houses Harry and Meghan could call home: