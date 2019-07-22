Windsor police investigating home invasion

Windsor police are investigating a home invasion that occurred early Monday morning.

Police said that around 2 a.m., four men demanded money from people inside a home in the 1300 block of Hanson Crescent, in the area of Devonshire Heights.

According to police, two of the men had firearms. Police did not identify what type of firearms they were.

The suspects took a quantity of money and other items. No one was injured, and police would not say who was inside the home at the time of the invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.

