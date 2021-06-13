Holiday Beach in Amherstburg opens for eager swimmers

Windsor-Essex residents looking to take a dip this weekend can now go to Holiday Beach.

Lake levels are beginning to recede, which means swimming at Holiday Beach is now allowed, according to a media release from the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA).

"For the past three years, unprecedented lake levels resulted in such severe erosion and falling trees that we were forced to close the beach for safety reasons," said Tim Byrne, ERCA's CAO, in a media release.

"With the help of contractors, we've been able to remove the downed trees and other hazards from the beach to ensure its safety for swimmers."

Water testing has also resumed for the beach. According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, Holiday Beach was last tested for E.coli and blue-green algae on June 7.

A $10 entry fee is in place to help offset the costs of guest services and park maintenance. There is no supervision , so all swimmers should exercise caution when on the beach.

No supervision is available on the beach, so swimmers are encouraged to exercise caution. (Submitted by Danielle Stuebing, Director, Communications & Outreach Services )

Visitors can purchase an annual pass and all visitors must maintain a physical distance of 2 metres from anyone outside of their household.

"Holiday Beach is a gorgeous place to bring your family to enjoy a day at the beach, go for a walk along one of our shaded trails and explore our natural environment. Sightings of bullfrogs, turtles and many bird species delight visitors daily," said Kevin Money, director of conservation services.

"Our washroom and change room facilities are open, the beach is groomed as needed and we are ready to receive visitors."