7-year-old boy killed in hit and run to be honoured in vigil organized by Windsor community

A 7-year-old boy killed in a hit and run Sunday evening will be honoured in a community vigil on Friday.

The boy was struck and killed by a vehicle around 8:45 p.m. this weekend in the area of Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue. He sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Windsor police, and later died in hospital. Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

Windsor's Gethsemane Lutheran Church pastor Jordan Simon told CBC News Tuesday that early Monday morning the family called him looking for support, as they are both from the Sudanese community.

"I feel really sad about it and because I just wake up I don't know what to say, I'm almost crying but he tell me you are a pastor ... and if you will not be strong, we will not be strong," Simon said.

"I go to their house right away to encourage him and his wife and we pray a little bit."

Simon said the family has been living in Windsor for a while and have attended events at his church before, but are not members of his congregation.

"It's really sad because when they die very young like that, it's not easy for family, it really hurt," he said.

He said the parents are South Sudanese, speak Nuer, and have been in Canada since 1999. The family has two other children, he said.

"I will just keep supporting them in prayer, let God take their heart and be strong, not losing their faith."

Autism Ontario's Windsor-Essex chapter posted online late Monday that the victim was a part of its local community. "Our hearts are shattered," said the post. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with the family doing this difficult time."

CBC contacted the organization but it replied saying it would not be commenting further.

In the comments of the post, a community member posted that at 6 p.m. on Friday a physically distanced candle light vigil will be held at the intersection "in memory of the little boy who lost his life this week."

Police seek suspect and vehicle

Several witnesses were interviewed and police have reviewed surveillance footage. The suspect vehicle is said to be a silver-coloured SUV or crossover that police believe has front-end damage.

Investigators are currently looking to identify the involved driver and locate the suspect vehicle.

Investigators believe the vehicle has fresh front end damage. (Windsor Police Services)

The Forensic Identification Unit and Collision Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Anyone with home or dash-cam surveillance video that might have captured the incident is being asked to contact police.