Volunteer 'shocked' by graffiti at Windsor Hindu temple

Volunteers at a Hindu temple say they are trying to move forward as police investigate"hate-motivated" graffiti left on the walls of the west Windsor temple recently.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple on Northwood Avenue had anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti, including graffiti against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modhi, Windsor police said.

A volunteer with the local temple said it was a "shock" to the community to find such messages on a place of worship.

"The graffiti was an anti-social message from an anti-social element," said Harshal Patel, an engineer in the Detroit area who volunteers at the west-end temple. "It has been particularly challenging and difficult for the members of the temple as well as the community. We urge and encourage everyone to pray for peace during this difficult time."

Neither police nor Patel would comment whether it was related to recent tension in India.

"[It was] really a shock to see something like this happening in one of the places of worship, the place where we practice peace, harmony, equality, embracing and celebrating the differences," Patel said. "Having this sort of incident happen at a place that signifies something totally opposite has … really sad for the community."

A member of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir paints over racist grafitti at the temple. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Patel said the BAPS temple is not aligned with any particular party and couldn't speculate on whether the incident was politically motivated or who did it.

"Instead of focusing on the content or what it said, let's move past that and understand as our community,' how do we proceed from here, how do we find peace in all of this?'" Patel said.

Windsor police Const. Surjeet Gill said Windsor's Hindu community has been assured this incident is being taken seriously. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Windsor police Const. Surjeet Gill said he personally attended both of Windsor's Hindu temples to reassure community leaders.

Gill said the Hindu community has been assured this incident is being taken seriously and it is being actively investigated by the service's morality unit.

Windsor police have also issued a special bulletin to patrol officers and increased the police presence at the temples, including the second temple that did not experience any vandalism, Gill said. This is the first such incident of this type of anti-Hindu graffiti police are aware of in the Windsor region.

Windsor police have said two people were involved in the incident, one leaving the graffiti while another "keeps watch" nearby. Both individuals were wearing black, and police encouraged residents in the vicinity to check their dash camera and surveillance camera footage between 11 p.m. April 4 and 1 a.m. April 5 and contact police if they witness any suspicious activity near the temples.