Windsor's unemployment rate rises in May, keeping top spot among Canadian cities

May brought another big increase in Windsor's unemployment rate.

According to Statistics Canada data reported Friday, the local unemployment rate jumped from 12.9 per cent in April to 16.7 in May — three per cent higher than Canada's overall average.

That's the highest rate among major Canadian cities — a spot Windsor has taken each month this year.

Canada's economy added 290,000 jobs in May, after losing more than three million jobs in March and April.

The surge means May was the best one-month gain for jobs in Canada in 45 years, although it happened from an admittedly low bar. It also means the labour market has bounced back by about 10 per cent of the hit it took from COVID-19.

Despite the job gains, Canada's official unemployment rate rose to 13.7 per cent, as 491,000 more people were looking for work in the job market, notably students, whose search for summer work isn't normally recorded in the months before May.

In February, Canada's jobless rate was 5.6 per cent. It increased to 7.8 per cent in March and 13 per cent in April. The number of unemployed Canadians has more than doubled since February.

The vast majority of the new jobs came in Quebec, which added 230,900. Every other province added jobs, except Ontario which lost 64,500 positions.