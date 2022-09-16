Windsor high school safe to re-enter, evacuated earlier due to bomb threat: police

Students and staff members are allowed to re-enter Holy Names Catholic High School in south Windsor, Ont.

The school, located at Northwood and Division, had been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to police, who were asking parents to avoid the area.

Traffic and pedestrians were being rerouted away from the school.

"We want to assure parents that the safety of our students and staff is our most important priority," Stephen Fields, communications co-ordinator at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, said in a statement.

He said the board did its "absolute best" to take care of students and keep parents informed.

Holy Names Catholic High School has been cleared by police. Staff and students are now able to return to the school. Roads in the area are reopened. The investigation into the threat is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. —@WindsorPolice

Police had sent out a pair of tweets to alert the public.

"Parents and caregivers of students who attend Holy Names H.S. are asked to please refrain from calling our emergency 9-1-1 centre for information on the active investigation," said one of the tweets.

Police on the scene were doing a sweep of the school, Fields told CBC News before the all-clear was given.

"We did provide students with water and snacks, and two Transit Windsor buses were brought in to provide shelter for those students who required it," Fields said in the statement.

Students requiring transportation from the school are being asked to wait in the cafeteria. Parents have been notified in a voice message by the school board about re-entering the property.