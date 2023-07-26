This Windsor high school student's gift of gab is paying off — and she credits her pastor parents

Deborah Koko has $7,500 reasons to like talking.

The Grade 11 student at Assumption College Catholic High School attended recent public speaking competitions.

She won regionals — then she was a contestant at the Optimist International Oratorical Public Speaking Contest in St. Louis, Mo.

The international event saw competitors given the theme "How to change the world with optimism." And Koko says the judges were happy with her response.

She says her parents inspire her speaking style. Both are pastors and communicate "proudly" and "passionately."

"They just really try to bring home the point … that kind of a style I kind of took on," she said.

"It's very fun to see because you really want to make sure that you're not just speaking at people — you're speaking to them."

Koko spoke with Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa about her gift of gab and recent public speaking accomplishments.

Here's part of that conversation.

First and foremost, I have to ask you, how did you become such a fierce public speaker? Is it something that's in your nature or something that you picked up over time?

It's something that actually started in Grade 6 when my teacher would enable me and encouraged me to just start writing poems. And then I really fell in love with writing.

And that eventually led me to start writing speeches and spoken words, which I would start doing for my church.

And then my debate teacher noticed my love for public speaking, and he encouraged me to join the beat to further develop that oratorical gift.

Then he introduced me to Optimus International, and I competed last year. But unfortunately this year he encouraged me to try again and start out for the best.

And you won the regional competition and then you went over to the international competition in St. Louis. Do you want to maybe tell us a bit more about some of the some of the competitions you were a part of?

This competition spans over many levels.

It first starts off at a club level … and then it goes into zone and regionals and district and all that.

It gave me a good idea of what to expect.

WATCH | Deborah Koko give her speech at a regional competition (38:35 mark)

In the regional competition it was definitely more fierce and tough. It encouraged me to be my best and to speak with not only volume but passion and sincerity.

And you not only learn from what you're saying, you learn from the other contestants as well.

Everywhere you see people joyful and genuinely optimistic as they shared their story of how they overcame, you know, doubt in fear and learned to just hold on to the positive.

And do you think that sets you apart from everybody else in both of those competitions or in all of those competitions?

I believe that that set me apart because many people made comments like, "Wow, I love your speaking style."

And that further encouraged me.

I wanted to just go over the theme that you had to present in St Louis at the international competition, and that was how to change the world with optimism. So what were some of your main persuasive arguments that you touched on in your speech?

One of the main things I touched on was the story of Gideon in the Bible. You know, when you think of people who are optimistic, you think of people who are perfect, who are, you know, just heroes. But Gideon was a man who was shy. He was timid, he was unqualified. He questioned things, right?

But he learned to find his optimism despite being a broken person. And that was one of the things I touched on, because how will we find optimism in a broken world if we can't find it in our broken selves?

WATCH | Koko gives her speech at an international public speaking competition (1:09:25 mark)

And taking on Gideon's story, I compared it to my own personal story because some time ago, someone I love very deeply started experiencing some pain in her body.

And it came to a point where moving was very, very difficult. And I was very young at the time. I had to find the optimism within myself, to do what I can to help her put her shoes on — help her make some food as it was too difficult.

Just do what we can, because at the end of the day, well, we can't change the situation. We definitely can change how we respond to it, how much faith we have that things will get better.

It sounds like you really pulled from personal experience there. Do you think that's the key when it comes to public speaking — to make it as personal as possible?

Yes, because oftentimes, some of the greatest speeches are not just people saying stuff, but they're actually stories, because at the end of the day, people love to be motivated.

But much more than that, they love to know that someone understands them. They're less able to relate to someone.

So when you share your personal story, it makes people realize that they're not alone, that there are other people in this world who feel their pain on a deeper level.

And if they can overcome it, it still can live.

Koko is a Grade 11 student at Assumption College Catholic High School who has been competing internationally in public speaking. (Temi Koko)

For a lot of people, public speaking can be a huge fear. What advice would you have for them?

I think courage is not the absence of fear, but being brave through the midst of it.

So while it's normal to feel nervous at the end of the day, just remember that you're not just here to give a speech and leave.

You're here to share a message to people. And many people in the audience might need that message.

It's important to realize that what you're doing is not just a task, but also like a mission.

Speak your voice. Let yourself be heard. If you make any mistakes, overcome it, keep moving forward and leave that stage feeling proud of yourself.