Windsor high schoolers pitch ideas to end homelessness to city councillor

A group of students at a Windsor high school were asked to research the issues around homelessness in the city, and this week, they pitched their ideas to a city councillor.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante, a former English Catholic board trustee, joined a social justice class at Assumption College Catholic High School Thursday to hear from kids.

One of the students who presented work was Grade 12 international student Myeisha Tso, who is from Hong Kong.

"I learned about like the realistic part and a really sad part of Windsor because we have like a really serious a homeless problem that probably haven't been tackled for the past 10 years," she told CBC News.

"And when I saw the statistics of the whole situation on the streets, that breaks my heart. And I want to do something to like change the situation."

Costante sits with the class, listening to presentations. (Nav Nanwa/CBC)

Tso and her partner shared their idea of a multi-use shelter that provides multiple services to help people without a home.

She says doing research about the issue in Windsor reminded her of similar situations back home in China.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante joined the class on Thursday to hear their ideas. (Nav Nanwa/CBC)

Social justice teacher John Talerico said students were asked to create a sustainable plan, looking at root causes of homelessness.

"They did a phenomenal job in terms of looking at human dignity," he said.

Students created plans that involved all levels of government but also the private sector, said Talerico, coming up with community-based ideas.

"You go into education to inspire students but the opposite happened here and they inspired me," he said. "I hope Coun. Costante can look at some of these plans and say, 'you know what maybe we can improve our plan.'"

So what did the councillor think?

"The ideas were really good," he said, adding he was impressed by the students.

"I think the common thread among all three groups is a recognition homelessness is not just about finding shelter but it is also connected to mental health and addiction issues in our community."