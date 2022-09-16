Windsor high school evacuated due to bomb threat, and parents asked stay away from area: police

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Holy Names Catholic High School in south Windsor.

The school has been evacuated, according to police.

Windsor police have asked parents to avoid the area.

WPS wants to advise the public that Holy Names High School is currently being evacuated due to an ongoing police investigation involving a bomb threat. We ask the public to avoid the area. More information to follow. The school is asking parents not to attend the school. <a href="https://t.co/JeWqnwxTTW">pic.twitter.com/JeWqnwxTTW</a> —@WindsorPolice

The school is located at Northwood and Dominion.

Police sent out a pair of tweets to alert the public.

"Parents and caregivers of students who attend Holy Names H.S. are asked to please refrain from calling our emergency 9-1-1 centre for information on the active investigation."

Police on the scene were doing a sweep of the school, according to the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board spokesperson Stephen Fields.

The board is asking people not to come to the school, Fields said, adding that school staff are providing students with water bottles and granola bars.