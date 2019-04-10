Not enough shelter space in Windsor for women fleeing violence: advocate

A Windsor advocate wants more people to be trained in identifying signs of domestic violence.

Eva Kratochvil's comments come after Mohammed Shamji pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric, a doctor from Tecumseh.

Fric's body was found in a suitcase near Vaughan, Ont. and she had died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma.

Kratochvil, who is a domestic violence survivor and a counsellor at Hiatus House Windsor, said people need to be better informed about what domestic violence looks like. She said people also need to know that an abuser could be anyone.

"It can be the doctor who does miracle work," she said.

According to Statistics Canada, initimate partner violence has been increasing again since 2014 after a drop. (CBC News)

According to Kratochvil, some women have a difficult time leaving an abusive relationship because they worry about kids or they don't have anywhere to go, especially if their family is far away.

And in Windsor, she said there isn't enough space to help everyone.

"We don't have enough shelter beds to service the women who are calling, every day we are turning away women and children," said Kratochvil.

The same is occurring at the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women.

Executive director Lady Laforet said there are 12 permanent beds for single women and five mats, which are typically all full.

Once full, the shelter sends people to Downtown Mission. If it's a family that needs shelter, the Welcome Centre will work with the city to try and accommodate those families in motels.

"The length of time that women and families are spending in shelter is getting longer, instead of shorter," said Laforet.

Lady Laforet, executive director for the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, says the 17 beds for single women are often filled at the organization. (CBC)

The main challenge she identified is the lack of affordable housing in Windsor and an overall landlord's market.

She said available units tend to "have a lot of discrimination attached," and women who might be on Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program may get overlooked.

Available rentals also tend to go to university students, according to Laforet.

Right now the Welcome Centre is looking into finding a new location, but the process is a lengthy one.

Laforet said they're hoping for this new spot to become a forever home for the organization, housing both single women and families.