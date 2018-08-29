Heat wave expected to end Wednesday following afternoon storms

Windsor is in for a cool-down today after sweating through a heat wave.

Environment Canada says a storm system will sweep through Windsor Wednesday afternoon that will bring rain and potentially thunderstorms.

But along with the rain will be some relief from the heat.

"This afternoon we're looking at the cold front moving in kind of around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. through the Windsor area and that should drastically reduce the humidity levels and the temperature tonight," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis.

Rozinskis said the low will be about 14 C.

The weather authority issued a heat warning that began on Sunday, continuing through the week.

Wednesday's humidex values are expected to reach 40, and maximum afternoon temperatures are expected to be near 30 C.

"Around sunset, temperatures should be down to about 20 degrees," he said. "It won't be a sudden drop, but it should be fairly noticeable compared to the last few evenings."

The potential thunderstorms should move through fairly quickly, said Rozinskis, and flooding is not likely to occur.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the massive flooding Windsor-Essex experienced last August.