Temperatures, humidex will soar in Windsor later this week prompting heat warning

Temperatures across Windsor and Essex County will soar later this week, prompting Environment Canada to issue a heat warning on Tuesday.

"The heat and humidity, they are on their way," said Gerald Cheng, a warnings preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

High temperatures are expected across the region from Wednesday to Friday. The agency warned temperatures will reach 30 C on Wednesday. On Thursday temperatures will be cooler, but humidex values will reach the high 30s.

And on Friday, humidex values will reach 40 for many areas. Minimum temperatures in the region will be in the low 20s through the end of the week.

"Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health index approaching the high risk category," Environment Canada said in a heat warning statement.

Air quality has been an ongoing issue in Windsor this summer, with the region having among the worst air quality in the world caused by smoke from wildfires and high temperatures earlier this month.

Cheng said high minimum temperatures at night won't offer the typical cool nighttime relief from the heat.

"It's because of the southwest flow bringing that heat and humidity coming from the south, that's what we're seeing for the next three days."

The region will see some cooler temperatures on Saturday, Environment Canada added.

Cheng also said the region could expect thunderstorms on Wednesday, and there is a risk of a tornado in the Windsor area.

Windsor Morning 7:22 Not So Hot You've heard the headlines. "Hottest day ever recorded on Earth." "Sweltering heat waves in the U.S. and Europe." But while all that has been going on, we've had a rather mild summer so far around Windsor.

When a heat warning is in effect, people should be on watch for heat-related illnesses in themselves and loved ones, including older family, friends and neighbours.

People should drink plenty of water, including before they feel thirsty, and try to stay in cool places as much as possible.

Pets and people should never be left in a parked vehicles, and people who work outdoors should take regular breaks in a cool place, Environment Canada advised.

The Windsor-Essex region has actually seen a cooler-than-normal July, even as record temperatures have been set elsewhere.

As of July 20, the region had only had eight days with temperatures exceeding 30 C — compared to between 14 and 24 days at that temperature between 2019 and 2022.

But an Environment Canada senior climatologist told CBC News hot temperatures were in store.

Be on the lookout for signs of heat illness: Health unit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says residents should wear loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen. They can also call 211 to find out what city resources and places are available for people to cool down.

According to the health unit, heat exhaustion can include pale and cool skin or flushed and red skin, as well as heavy sweating, headaches, nausea, dizziness and exhaustion.

But heat stroke is a medical emergency, the health unit warned. Symptoms include hot, red and dry skin, changes in consciousness, a racing or weak pulse, rapid and shallow breathing and very high body temperatures.

People should call 911 if the person they're caring for has stopped sweating and becomes unconscious or confused. Find more information on the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.