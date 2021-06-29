Windsor under warning due to 'excessive' heat and humidity

To escape the extreme heat Tuesday, Windsor residents took to the beach on its opening day.

The city opened Sandpoint Beach one week earlier than expected to help people keep cool as Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued heat warnings for the region.

"I love how the water is," said Wren Domn, who was at the beach with her mom. "When we first got [to the beach] it was way too hot, so I went in but right now I like how the temperature is because it's just relaxing and it's cool."

Prabh Wahla took his daughters and their friends to the beach to help them stay cool.

"It's nice weather and my girls, they want to just jump in," Wahla told CBC News Tuesday.

In Windsor, temperatures reached a high of 32 C Tuesday afternoon and the humidex value is set at 40.

WATCH: Windsorites head to Sandpoint Beach to escape the heat

Sarnia and Chatham-Kent have also been placed under a heat warning due to the "excessive" heat and humidity.

The high temperatures are expected to lift somewhat on Wednesday, with a high of 26 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast.

In the meantime, Environment Canada is reminding people to take steps to protect themselves, including staying hydrated and scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the agency's warning states.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit changed its special weather statement Monday to a heat warning on Tuesday. It advised people to be aware of heat-related illness, which can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting or weakness and confusion.

The City of Windsor announced that it will be opening a cooling centre.

Starting on Tuesday, the atrium of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those needing a refuge from the high temperatures. The facility will remain in place until the heat warning is lifted, the city said in a media release.

Eight splash pads in Windsor are open. All nine Windsor-Essex public beaches that receive water quality monitoring are under a warning due to high E. coli levels, however. The public health unit says levels of the bacteria are too high for safe swimming.