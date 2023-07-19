Windsor seeing a cooler-than-usual summer, as record temperatures set elsewhere

While temperatures have reached record highs in much of the world over the last week, the weather has stayed — comparatively — mild in Windsor, Ont., this summer.

A top climatologist said it's because of a couple factors coming together for Windsor right now.

"We're just eclipsing records all over the place … but Windsor is not contributing to this heat," said Dave Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada who grew up in Windsor.

"This has been a summer, but not the typical Windsor kind of summer."

Phoenix, Ariz., beat a heat record this week with 19 days of temperatures above 110 F, or 43.3 C. The previous record of 18 days at the temperature was set in 1974.

But in Windsor, one of the hottest cities in Canada, there have been only eight days this year with temperatures of 30 C or higher. The highest temperature was 31.8 C (or about 90 F).

By this point between 2019 and 2022, the region had had at least 14, and as many as 24 days, exceeding 30 C.

While a high-pressure system in the area would typically spell hot and humid weather for Windsor, Phillips said it's coming from the north.

Smoke from wildfires in Northern Quebec cast a haze over Windsor, Ont., as seen here on University Avenue, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

"It's more Arctic air rather than American air," Phillips said.

At the same time, wildfire smoke from fires in Ontario and Quebec is blocking the full brunt of the sun, Phillips added.

Windsor has had some of the worst air quality in the world at points this summer, and multiple advisories issued warning people minimize their outdoor activity.

"My sense is your summer is yet to come and we'll see August … and you'll be heading to Point Pelee and enjoying [and maybe complaining] about those hot humid … days.

"We haven't reached the dog days of summer yet. We do think August will be warmer than normal."

Heat could still arrive for Windsor

Some Windsorites told CBC News they have been liking this summer's weather, but have heard about the record-breaking heat in other parts of the world.

"It's been great, I've enjoyed it," said Steve Nickart. "Who needs Florida, California and Arizona right now when you have the perfect weather here?"

While this summer's temperatures have been cooler than normal, overall the region is getting hotter. According to the data in the city's climate adaptation plan, the city's baseline temperature has increased by a full degree since 1940.

And a report from the University of Waterloo released last year said the region could have nearly 80 days of temperatures about 30 C by 2050 — with an average temperature climbing to nearly 40 C, while the city's hottest days currently average 34 C.

Phillips said the heat the world is seeing is "virtually impossible" by nature alone.

"Really, that's the answer to any kind of weather: it's not caused by climate change but climate change contributes to it being more intense, more long lasting and larger areas of it.

"It doesn't mean you're immune… there are just some warm spots and cool spots … Don't gloat about it because it could turn around and bite you next week."