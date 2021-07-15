WECOSS reports 26 opioid-related emergency visits in one week

Opioid-related emergency visits and EMS calls saw an increase last week, according to the Windsor Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS).

Twenty-six opioid-related emergency department visits took place between July 6 and July 13. Eighteen visits were opioid-related overdoses,17 of which were caused by fentanyl. The remaining emergency visits were not due to an overdose.

WECOSS reported an additional eight visits. The emergency visits were related to methamphetamine but were not considered to be overdoses.

The health unit said the numbers for this past week have been low historically, but numbers reported by the hospitals exceed expected thresholds.

Opioid-related emergency visits and EMS have significantly risen in Windsor over the last year.

In 2020, the region saw a record 348 overdoses with 64 deaths.

Windsor's public health unit is currently involved in setting up a supervised consumption site and recently had sought public feedback on two potential locations in downtown Windsor.

The public is encouraged to watch for signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and to visit the WECOSS website for more information on preventing overdoses.