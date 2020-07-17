Health unit looks to hire 22 new staff members

The health unit said some of its departments are being stretched thin due to COVID-19, and is looking for funding to hire 22 new full-time staff members who would begin working Sept. 7.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) made the appeal during its board meeting Thursday, seeking a total budget of $857,329 from the provincial government.

WECHU said 80 staff were redeployed to address the response to COVID-19, which resulted in the under staffing of its health inspection department and nursing department, adding that several of its public health programs have also been deferred or reduced, including school based immunization, breastfeeding support and non-emergency oral health programming.

That oral programming is set to return, after a long hiatus during the pandemic.

To get those programs back up and running and return staff to their originating programs, WECHU wants to put together a COVID-19 task force.

This response team would be made up of an associate medical officer of health, one program manager, three clerical support staff, two public health nurses, 10 registered practical nurses, four public health inspectors and one epidemiologist, according to the WECHU board report.

They would work under the current infectious disease management and prevention department and be deployed at home.

It's unclear whether the money will actually come from the province, but if the Ministry of Health doesn't pick up any costs, it is expected that the money will come from the pockets of the City of Windsor — which would cover $466,726 of the budget, the County of Essex — which would cover $390,098 and Township of Pelee with $500.

If the Ministry of Health provides funding using a 70/30 formula, municipalities would have to cover $257,200

Additional support from other health units

According to the report, due to the increase in cases and contacts related to the agriculture sector, WECHU implemented its Public Health Mutual Assistance Agreements with other health units where workers from these health units would provide additional support to WECHU.

Nursing staff worked remotely "to assist with contact management, including daily monitoring of cases and contacts."

In addition to receiving epidemiological support, WECHU also received the temporary on-site assistance of Dr. Alexander Summers, associate medical officer of health, who was seconded from Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Windsor-Essex has seen 1,857 cases of COVID-19 to date, with more than 1,200 cases resolved.