Two locations identified for possible exposure of COVID-19

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has alerted residents of two locations where possible exposure to COVID-19 occurred last weekend.

The health unit requests anyone who visited the following two locations during the identified dates to get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Babylon Barber Shop, located at 311 Wyandotte St., East, Windsor on Aug. 27.

Camp Unknown, a music and camping event, located at 1948 Seacliff Drive, Kingsville between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29.

Those who visited the location are also urged to monitor their symptoms for 14 days from the date of the exposure.

For those who are identified as being high risk to a close contact of a confirmed case, the health unit will reach out immediately.