Windsor family turns stretch of California Ave. into something out of Elm St.

A Windsor family is continuing a Halloween tradition after it was put on hiatus because of COVID-19 the last couple years.

John and Tammy Burkoski started going all out on what they call Reaper's Gate about 10 years ago, turning a stretch of California Avenue into something closer to Elm Street.

Admission is free, but as in past years, donations are accepted.

The family has had patrons contribute canned food for local charities, but this year is asking for monetary donations for a family member' young child who lives in the United States and has thousands of dollars in medical bills to pay.

Skeletons adorn the lawn at the California Avenue home. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"When the kids were young, we decided to do a haunted house. And in that haunted house, which we thought would just be their two classes, we ended up with 200 strangers at the house," John said of how the tradition began.

"So we decided to move it outdoors. So we bought tents, closed them in, and at one point we had 26 different rooms that people would go through."

A lot of work

John credits Tammy with being the mastermind behind the designs — he said he is the muscle.

"I'm in the workforce," John said. "I do all of the labour. She does all the creative thinking."

The red light may add something, but this would be horrifying in any light. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

John said they usually start work on the designs around Labour Day.

"Late nights, don't sleep until I get it out on paper," Tammy said of her creative process.

And why put so much work in?

Our neighbours are awesome. — Tammy Burkoski

"It brings your inner child out and you just kind of get to have a field day. You can take what people think is garbage, and you can make it into the most horrific, scary," she said.

"It's like our own little Narnia. You walk out in the backyard and you have room upon a room upon room."

'I do all of the labour. She does all the creative thinking,' John says of his wife Tammy. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

And it's also for the community.

"Started sharing with the family and friends, and then all of a sudden the kids wanted to have a big party. We thought, sure, bring their friends, their classmates. And then it was just what else can a family or in the community do for cheap fun anymore? Everything costs an arm and a leg to bring a whole family, so this was to get back to the community," she said.

"Why have this stuff if you're not going to share it and enjoy it and take it out and play?"

Great neighbours

The Burkoskis gave a lot of credit to their neighbours, not only for letting them access their power sometimes, but also for being accepting of the idea.

There's no shortage of terrifying imagery at the Reaper's Gate. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"It brings people that normally would just keep walking on by, and you would never meet them in your life. But it brings people together. It gets the excitement back to people to look forward to. Our neighbours are awesome," Tammy said.

"I like to think that we we inspire the neighbours," John said. "They had a nice display out last year with some Harry Potter stuff, and to continue on it would be great to have more."

Reaper's Gate will open for the first time this spooky season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

John said it takes 10 to 15 minutes to go through, and there is a "no scare day" so families with younger children can experience some of the fun without all of the fear.

For more information, visit the Reaper's Gate Facebook page.