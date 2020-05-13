Windsor has conducted 172 COVID-19 tests among city's shelter population

The City of Windsor announced on Wednesday that 172 COVID-19 tests have been conducted among individuals experiencing homelessness relying on shelters, adding that of the 70 per cent of tests that have returned, there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to a Windsor media release issued on Wednesday, city administration has been working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), as well as a number of emergency shelters to "adhere to public health directives to protect the health of shelter guests."

Tests were conducted between May 7 and May 8, in a collaborative effort between WECHU, the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Essex Windsor EMS, and local shelters.

"The number of negative results returned is a true testament to the swift response, added supports and dedicated efforts of city administration, the health unit and especially the shelter providers and their staff," said Jelena Payne, commissioner of community development and health services with the City of Windsor, in the same Wednesday media release.

"Where other sectors are beginning to stabilize, sectors that provide direct basic supports such as food and shelter are continuing their around-the-clock efforts to help keep people safe."

As part of the city's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 among Windsor's homeless and shelter population, two isolation and recovery centres have been set up to provide individuals who present symptoms with the chance to self-isolate.

The city also set up a medical team to support people who need to self-isolate.

"While testing for COVID-19 only represents one point in time, mass testing among our homeless population was important to give us a sense of the current impact of COVID-19 within this vulnerable group," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with WECHU, in the same Wednesday media release.

Ahmed added that "our collective efforts to ensure the health and safety of individuals experiencing homelessness are working well and I feel assured that as we move forward we have the right systems, processes and partnerships in place to continue to protect this group and limit the spread of COVID-19."