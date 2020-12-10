Windsor's Chabad Jewish Centre introduces 'Hanukkah in a box' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday night at sundown marks the beginning of Hanukkah, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrating safely this year may mean a little thinking outside the box.

Or, thanks to Windsor's Chabad Jewish Centre, thinking inside the box.

As Rabbi Sholom Galperin explained on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning Thursday, he and his wife came up with the concept of Hanukkah in a box to help Jewish people observe the festival of lights despite the restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Families can go on the Chabad Jewish Centre website and order a box of Hanukkah essentials.

"Some may need a menorah, some may need candles ... but then there's going to be crafts for the kids," Galperin told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette, adding that there are also dreidels, chocolate coins and doughnuts, as well as pamphlets and a CD of Hanukkah music.

"The goal is later on tonight at 5:30, we're going to have a very big Zoom menorah lighting together," he said, where families can light the menorah and sing some songs.

While normally a big menorah lighting would take place at Devonshire Mall, a socially-distanced event will take place at Jackson Park on Sunday — provided there is no lockdown declared for the region.

There's also another Zoom meeting on Monday with a ventriloquist performer.

"We're trying as much as we can to bring in the spirit of Hanukkah, have people still have some — even though we're not living in a normal time — but some sort of ... normalcy, and to try and still bring the unification and the unity of our community," Galperin said.

He said during Thursday night's Zoom menorah lighting, he may ask people to share stories or memories about Hanukkah. He said one of his favourite things is to sit on the floor and play dreidel with his kids.

"And obviously don't tell your heart doctor ... but probably the best is also eating all the doughnuts and the latkes," he said, with a chuckle.