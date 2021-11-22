LaSalle teen suits up for battle as Halo's Master Chief in YouTube video
'It also just looks really, really cool'
Nathan Tebbens started playing Halo about 20 years after the popular video game first came onto scene in 2001, but his recent fascination is now getting him some attention.
In March of 2020, just as the pandemic was declared, Tebbens borrowed a friends Xbox and started playing the game.
However, it wasn't the playing that interested him as much as becoming the main character, Master Chief.
"I liked this version the best just because, first of all, I figured it'd be easy to make out of foam without it being too blocky, and it also just looks really, really cool," he said.
Tebbens, 18, said his methods are simple — using a box knife, 3D printer and glue — but the finished products are impressive.
YouTube video stardom
After making the Master Chief suit and helmet, Tebbens replied to Aaron Esser, a YouTuber with seven million subscribers about being a part of a video with him.
"He was looking around and I was the only one within a reasonable distance that actually responded to him," said Esser.
"So he got in contact with me and we set up a date and I was able to go to his house, so we were able to film this really cool video."
"I'm a big Halo fan and the Master Chief suit's like the most iconic thing from the game and he nailed it," Esser said of Tebbens's creation.
"I saw the pictures from his Instagram and from his YouTube channel and then in person, it looks better in person, actually, and it was, as he did a great job."
Tebbens said the whole experience has him hoping that maybe he can also make a living doing what Esser does.
"To just to be with this group of guys that likes all the stuff that I like, like people that like Halo, people that like dressing up, people that like making YouTube videos," he said.
"It's super cool that they were able to invite me out, and I was able to do that sort of stuff with them. So it's always been my dream to do YouTube as a career."
Tebbens isn't going to drop out of school for the bright lights of internet fame just yet, but he's not shutting the curtain either, he said.
'Driven'
For Jennifer Tebbens, Nathan's mom, the way he has worked on this hobby hasn't been a surprise at all.
"Nathan is very driven. He has a lot of initiative. He's a self-starter. He finishes a task at hand, no matter how complicated it is," she said.
"So it's really just bringing a lot of that out when he does these kind of creations because it has a lot of reward if you can stick through it to the end."
So what comes next for Tebbens?
"I've got a project I'm working on. I can't tell you what it is, though," he said.
"It'll be on on my YouTube channel and sometime in the future, though it is a helmet, a 3D printed helmet.… It's from the video game Destiny."
With files from Jacob Barker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?