2 suspects wanted for Windsor Halloween night shooting

Windsor police are looking for two suspects in relation to the Halloween night shooting, which left one person injured.

A third suspect, a 19-year-old Windsor woman, has been arrested.

The shooting took place near Jackson Park, in the parking lot of 1666 Ouellette Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Halloween. Police say a vehicle was parked at the rear of that building, the gunfire was heard and then the vehicle drove off northbound on Dufferin Street.

The vehicle was later found at a hospital, where a 22-year-old victim was receiving treatment for an apparent gunshot wound.

Police are looking for a 25-year-old man from Toronto in relation to the shooting for attempted murder and robbery with a weapon. (Windsor police)

Police are now looking for Guled Ismail, a 25-year-old man from the Toronto area, who is wanted for attempted murder and robbery with a weapon.

A man approximately 20 to 25 years of age is wanted by police. (Windsor police)

The second outstanding warrant is for a man approximately 20 to 25, not yet identified by police.

The woman, Julia Sweeny, was arrested Friday in the area of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue. She has been charged with attempted murder and robbery with a weapon.

Police say the two outstanding suspects are considered armed and dangerous and the public is warned to not approach them.