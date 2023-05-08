Arson unit investigating after Hall Avenue house fire Monday

An overnight fire on Hall Avenue is being investigated as arson, Windsor police said Monday afternoon.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire in the 400 block Hall Avenue near Assumption Street shortly after 1 a.m. Monday morning and reported the fire was under control just under an hour later.

Windsor police said later Monday morning investigators had launched an arson investigation after the fire was deemed allegedly deliberate. No injuries were reported, but damage to the home was estimated at over $150,000 police said.

A fire investigator works inside a home on Hall Avenue that was the site of a house fire on Monday, May 8, 2023. The Windsor police arson unit is investigating. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Windsor firefighters later said one person was displaced by the fire and pegged damages at $200,000.

Neighbours said they were awoken by the commotion near their homes Monday evening.

"I felt so scared," said Gurjeet Bhonduhl, who lives next to the home in Monday's fire and has a one-year-old child. "Now it's the second time, when the house is on fire again. We feel terrified here."

Bhonduhl said her family bought the home last year, and is now looking for a new place to live after repeated fires.

Windsor police are conducting an arson investigation after a house fire at a home in the 400 block of Hall Avenue, near Assumption Street, on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Another neighbour, Kim Hillman, said he saw smoke coming from the home's roof, and counted nine fire trucks as well as police and paramedics.

"It makes you think about your place," said Hillman, who has lived in a nearby home for 15 years. "It makes you alert."

Windsor police are looking for surveillance or dash camera footage from around the home at the time of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service arson unit.

This is the second fire at the Hall Street home in less than two months. On March 10, Windsor Fire and Rescue responded to the home for a fire with damages estimated at $125,000 that displaced four people. No injuries were reported in that fire.

Police responded to another fire over the weekend, in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue, around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Four people were displaced, though no injuries were reported. Damage from the blaze is estimated at $100,000.