Windsor man says children at Haitian orphanages he founded are safe amid national violence

A Windsor man who founded an organization that helps house, feed and educate orphans in Haiti says the children his organization works with are safe, but the level of violence in the country has touched his organization.

Jim Scott, working for Enable Haiti from Mexico right now, said the hundreds of children that live in the organization's three orphanages, staff, teachers and all their families are safe inside the compounds, with armed security guarding them.

But the small island nation is in a state of anarchy as it grapples with marauding gangs, food and fuel shortages and a resurgence of cholera.

That has made getting supplies to Haiti nearly impossible, and sending money a dangerous proposition.

Jim Scott is founder of Enable Haiti which operates orphanages and schools in Haiti. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Scott said he sent some money to be picked up at a bank, and when the pastor working with the organization tried to pick it up, he was attacked.

"He walked outside and was ambushed by three gunmen and popped him with 14 holes in him," he said.

"We are really trying to be cautious, but it's not easy."

Scott said the children haven't left the secure compounds in over a year.

"We used to love to take them on a field trip to see something other than our four walls of our compounds. And it's just not possible right now," he said.

"Our teachers and their children are living inside our compounds because our compounds are safe."

Jeanelle Spratt-Paul, chair of Hearts Together for Haiti, said it's a scary time.

The organization runs a shelter for girls who need a safe place to stay. She said fortunately, it's in a rural area, away from a lot of the worst violence.

"It's a good thing we're kind of in the middle of nowhere. We're in a tiny, tiny village, but it's still very scary," she said.

"I haven't been there in so long because of this situation."

Spratt-Paul said the people in her organization's care are "doing surprisingly well" given everything going on.

A moto-taxi driver rides past a burning barricade set up by demonstrators to protest against fuel price hikes and to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Sept. 26, 2022. (Odelyn Joseph/The Associated Press)

Spratt-Paul said it isn't just the violence, but inflation and economic trouble that are causing problems.

"Gas is very expensive and it's dangerous. Sometimes you can't even get gas," she said.

"It's harder to get everything, but it's not only the violence … it's inflation that's the problem right now."

Scott said he hopes for some kind of military intervention, which he sees as the only way to stem the violence — but it won't be easy or fast.

"I personally don't think there can be a quick resolution to Haiti and to the violence," he said.

"I think it's just too widespread."

Spratt-Paul said the history of Haiti needs to be considered when talking about any kind of intervention.

"It's a difficult situation because people want help because the the gangs have taken. But also, they have a history of being colonized and being occupied."