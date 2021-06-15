LaSalle resident wins 2021 Young Nature Leadership Grant

A LaSalle resident has been named one of six winners of the 2021 Young Nature Leadership Grant.

Iman Berry, a second-year student at Western University and secretary of Green Ummah, was awarded a $1,000 grant to promote environmental education in the Muslim community.

"It feels really great," said Berry.

The grant, supported by Nature Canada and Women for Nature, is meant to develop a youth-led, community-based project focused on the environment and sustainability in Canada.

The winners may also be offered mentorship with a Women for Nature mentor.

"I'm super excited to kind of learn about some of the other women who were chosen, some of the great stuff that's going on in terms of the environmental movement," said Berry.

Berry said Green Ummah will put the grant money toward hosting educational webinars featuring guest speakers, social media campaigns, a curriculum project and information sessions in the Muslim community.

Green Ummah, a grassroots community organization, is dedicated to creating an environmental movement within the Canadian Muslim community.

It was founded in 2020 by students, some of whom attend the University of Windsor.

Berry has been a board member since last year.

She believes it is extremely important that young people get involved with environmental movement.

"We're the next generation. I think that change starts with us," said Berry.