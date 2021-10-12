Check out these old photos from the Great Windsor fire 150 years ago Tuesday

Tuesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Windsor fire, a day in 1871 that a massive blaze ripped through the downtown core destroying upwards of 100 buildings.

The fire started at Ouellette Avenue and Pitt Street and quickly spread from there. Almost all of the buildings were wooden, and so the fire spread quickly.

The local fire department was overwhelmed and reinforcements were called in from Detroit to help battle the blaze.

How did it start? It's not certain but it's believed an unattended iron at a downtown shop was the cause. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

