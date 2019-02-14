Skip to Main Content
Vehicle lodged in home after Pillette Road collision

A crash near Pillette Road and Grand Marais Road East left two vehicles on the front lawns of two homes.

Windsor police were called at around 7:45 p.m.

Two vehicles are seen on the front lawns of neighbouring homes after a collision. (Bob Becken/CBC)

A collision Thursday evening sent two vehicles onto the front lawns of two homes near Grand Marais Road and Pillette Road.

A pickup truck is seen lodged into the garage of one home. An SUV is seen on the lawn of a neighbouring home against another garage.

Neighbours in the area tell CBC News the vehicles collided near the intersection before veering off.

Police at the scene have not disclosed if there were injuries.

