Vehicle lodged in home after Pillette Road collision

A collision Thursday evening sent two vehicles onto the front lawns of two homes near Grand Marais Road and Pillette Road.

A pickup truck is seen lodged into the garage of one home. An SUV is seen on the lawn of a neighbouring home against another garage.

Windsor police were called at around 7:45 p.m.

Neighbours in the area tell CBC News the vehicles collided near the intersection before veering off.

2 vehicles lodged into side-by-side garages at the corner of Grand Marais and Pillette.<br><br>Neighbours say both vehicles collided near the intersection and veered off towards the homes.<br><br>No word on injuries.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZRrMHORkzE">pic.twitter.com/ZRrMHORkzE</a> —@BobBecken

Police at the scene have not disclosed if there were injuries.

More from CBC Windsor