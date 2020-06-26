Local man helps celebrate Windsor's 2020 grads with Riverside stage

Riverside resident James Smith built a stage across his driveway just so his twin 17-year-old daughters could walk across and accept their high school diplomas.

"This is something important, something my kids need and so we decided to go with it," Smith said.

With school graduations cancelled due to the pandemic, people across the world have found creative and unusual ways to celebrate academic milestones. Many schools have even tried to replace the ceremonies with special drive-by events, parking-lot proms and lawn signs.

But for Smith, it was all about keeping the traditional ceremony alive, which is why he had stage materials shipped to his house and invited other families to join in.

The 16 by 8 foot stage is decked out with a podium, flowers and a large "Class of 2020" sign.

Anna, left, and Morgan, right, graduated from F.J. Brennan Catholic High School this year. (Submitted by James Smith)

"There's so many kids out there that deserve this same thing," Smith said about his decision to have other families use the stage. "That walk across the stage when you graduate is just so important."

As of Thursday, 70 families had signed up to have their loved ones take part in the make-shift graduation ceremony. The graduates, Smith said, range from kindergartners to university and college students.

The first graduates crossed the stage on Friday and the other half will follow on Saturday.

Smith's own daughters, Anna and Morgan, graduated from F. J. Brennan Catholic High School and will have their own ceremony on Sunday.

Grads accept their diplomas on stage built by Riverside resident 1:35

Walkerville Collegiate Institute graduate Zoe Meunier, who accepted her diploma on the stage Friday, said at first she wasn't sure she wanted to do it.

"And then we got here and i was like 'OK ,this seems pretty fun,'" she said, adding that she was happy someone gave her and her peers the chance to celebrate what they had spent 14 years working toward.

"I expected to graduate with 120 people, but I'm here with two of my friends," said École secondaire E.J. Lajeunesse graduate Mikayla Towers, who also accepted her diploma on the stage Friday.

"It's very different from what I was expecting, but I'm happy with it."

The event was not only special for the graduates, but for their families as well.

Helen Murray shed some tears as she watched her daughter, Harlee Damore, cross the stage and accept her high school diploma.

James Smith ordered materials from a local company and spent two days assembling the stage. (Submitted by James Smith)

"It just makes me proud, I'm so happy that somebody did this for them this year," Murray said.

For those attending the event, Smith asked that they bring a non-perishable food item to be collected for the June 27 Miracle Drive.

And Smith isn't the only one wanting to celebrate the region's graduates.

Chatham-Kent East Ward Coun. John Wright helped organize a two-week long grad photo booth at Ridgetown Fairgrounds that was sponsored by local companies.

"These kids need some good pictures of them with their parents and grandparents," Wright said, adding that locals thought it was a great idea to help the graduates celebrate.

Starting Sunday, grads can stop by at any time and take photos on a stage with flowers and banners.