Public gives feedback in town hall meeting on complex planned on former Grace Hospital site

Developers of a new building say retail, restaurants, community space and more housing are headed to Windsor's downtown core.

A virtual meeting Tuesday, hosted by Ohio-based company Fairmount Properties, provided details on Global Village Windsor — the mixed-use residential, commercial development that the company plans to build on the site of the former Grace Hospital at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford Avenue.

The company describes the multi-million dollar development as a "multicultural internationally-focused district" that will feature retail stores, restaurants, fitness operations, housing and public space to hold community events and gatherings.

The company's CEO Randy Ruttenberg held a presentation — which lasted about 45 minutes — with his business partners and answered questions from the public at the end of meeting.

Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, was one of dozens who joined the meeting.



He suggested the restaurants should include multicultural foods from smaller businesses. He also said the company should look into putting a movie theatre to drive in more people and turn one of the fitness operations into a yoga studio.



Ruttenburg said he would consider these options.

The company says there will be street-level retail and restaurants along University Avenue, and residential and office space above. (Fairmount Properties)

"We feel as if our vision will have an international slant not only catering to the students, but those from the international community," he said in the meeting.

The development is still in its early stages, but the company mapped out how the district will look, including street-level retail and restaurants along University Avenue, and residential and office space above. Underground parking will be available for residents and those with lease permits.

"The ground floor will engage the pedestrian at eye-level," said Ruttenberg, adding that there will be a mix of residences to cater to a range of people, including students and professionals.

'On the ground' by 2021, says CEO

Ruttenberg said the project will take a few years to complete, though he hopes to get started by the end of next year.

"It does need to go through city approval and processes," he said.

He said they hope to be "on the ground" by the end of 2021.