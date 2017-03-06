Windsorite warns about door-to-door sales scam

Peter Berry felt like something was off when two men in Google-branded clothing came to his door.

His son spoke to them and was told that they needed to come in to check the thermostat system — and that they were selling thermostats.

The Berry family refused to let them in, but say the men then became very aggressive, asking to fight and looking in the windows of a car parked in the driveway.

"Their actions right away were very aggressive and then when we questioned them they took off their ID," said Berry. "I became concerned about seniors in the neighbourhood [falling for their scam]."

Berry said he called police, who contacted Google and confirmed the company doesn't sell anything door-to-door. Google confirmed to CBC News that their products are primarily sold online, reaffirming that nothing is sold on the doorstep.

After he heard back from police, Berry took to Facebook. He had snapped photos of the two men in Google clothing, so he posted those with a warning.

Berry's Facebook post, which he's since taken down, said:

"Watch out for anyone coming to your door selling Google Smart thermostats or other Google products. It is a fraud. They will tell you that they are required to go in to your home to confirm your system and they have the right. Close the door and call the police. They are wearing clothes with Google on it and have paperwork. Look legit but definitely not. They have threatened homeowners and tried to force their way in to homes across the area. These guys were in South Windsor the afternoon of Dec 19. Confirmed with Google that they NEVER sell door to door Do NOT let them in and sign nothing. Warn your friends and family especially seniors."

According to Berry, after the post received more than 1,000 shares he started to get inbox messages from the two men and their friends, threatening him.

"I attracted some negative attention which was not my intent," said Berry, adding he never expected these people to find him on Facebook and send him messages.

"Be aware of who is at your door and ask questions."

Berry said he thinks Google should issue a warning that people like this aren't connected to their company. Google would not provide comment to CBC News beyond confirming they don't sell products door-to-door.