No street newspaper drive this year, says Windsor Goodfellows president

The Windsor Goodfellows annual newspaper drive, a Windsor tradition that goes back more than a century, is now being revised due to the pandemic.

"We can't do it. We just can't do it," said Goodfellows president Art Reid. "We can't put ourselves in a situation where something could possibly happen to one of us or to, you know, one of the people who are contributing to us."

Each year, for the last 106 years, volunteers — now numbering in the hundreds — have come together to hawk the Goodfellows Special Edition Newspaper, donated by the Windsor Star. Members of the public buy the special edition and their donations fund the Goodfellow's charitable initiatives through the region.

The paper drive is the club's main source of funding. Ried said the charity is currently working on a new concept — having their newspapers and their donation boxes spread around in popular areas of the city where large numbers of people will pass by.

Reid said they're currently deciding on the sites, but some areas could include the entrance to City Hall, mall entrances and car dealerships, if they're granted permission.

"We're not going to handle the money. We're going to have areas where, if anybody wants to make a contribution, can put their money. If they want to take a newspaper, they can take one as well," he said.

This would have been the 107th year for the Windsor Goodfellows annual holiday newspaper drive. (The Canadian Press)

Reid said the demand for the organization's charitable services has risen 25 per cent this year.

"It's getting worse by the day in regards to the needs of the people," he said. "I guess people are running out of unemployment insurance and different other programs and so on. And we've got to look after them and that's what we're here for."

He said the charity isn't concerned enough about funding to risk people's health and safety, adding that it will be dipping into an emergency fund that has been saved for situations like this.

Reid said the Goodfellows will be keeping the public informed about details of the modified paper drive shortly.