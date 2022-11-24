Windsor Goodfellows hope to raise $375K with newspaper fundraiser
The charity has been raising money with the Windsor Star for 107 years
The Windsor Goodfellows, a volunteer charity group that raises money to provide necessities for people in need, is running their annual paper drive Thursday to Saturday.
Volunteers will be selling "Goodfellows Edition" newspapers around the city to raise money for their year-round expenses. This is the 107th year they have partnered with the Windsor Star for the drive.
Bruce Tait is the chair of Goodfellows' paper drive this year, and said they have had to increase the goal of their fundraiser to meet the new demands food price inflation has created.
"Our goal last year was $350,000. This year it's $375,000. We've increased it because we have more people applying for food boxes than we have in the past," Tait said.
Last year they raised $366,000 — the most they have ever raised.
The money raised goes toward funding year-round programs, which includes providing boxes of fresh and non-perishable food for people in need, providing 29 grade schools with a breakfast program and supplying new footwear to grade school aged children.
"We have a lot of programs, and they all cost money to run the programs," Tait said.
