Windsor girl, 13, gets surprise visit from Terry Fox's brother

What began as an ordinary Monday for 13-year-old Jocelyn Adams ended with an unforgettable meet-and-greet.

Minutes after the school bells rang at St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, Adams was dismissed from class and led to her school's computer lab.

Unbeknownst to her, Fred Fox, Terry Fox's brother, was waiting to surprise her to personally thank her for her contributions to the Terry Fox Foundation.

"I was very surprised. I never knew this would happen. I just thought I was getting picked up and ended up meeting Fred Fox again," she said, adding their first meeting happened when she was in fourth grade.

Thousands raised, from apples and cookies to garage sales

"Terry could never imagine he started the marathon of hope 39 years ago...that he would be inspiring young kids," Fox said.

VIDEO: Take a look at the heartwarming moment when Jocelyn walked into her school's computer lab and saw Fox in the room. <a href="https://t.co/Yv81ujQrCV">pic.twitter.com/Yv81ujQrCV</a> —@sanJmaru

Adams is just in Grade 7, but she has been raising money for cancer research since she was three and a half years old.

She started raising money through an apple and cookie fundraiser and eventually transitioned to garage sales.

"It's amazing being able to acknowledge and thank her for what she does," said Fox.

Jocelyn Adams holding the various items Fred Fox gifted her. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Adams said she was initially inspired by her parents who donated money to the Terry Fox Run. She added the number of people affected by cancer in her life also inspired her to get involved.

"She's an amazing, young individual, inspired by Terry, but Jocelyn, on her own right, will inspire so many others as well," said Fox.

Adams has donated approximately $23,000 over the years and plans to continue raising money for the foundation this year through a garage sale and car wash.

When asked to share any advice on getting started, Adams had a few words to say.

"Any money counts. Even if it's a dollar, it adds up."