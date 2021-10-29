Have a ghost problem? This team might be able to help
'We go in, we do our investigation and go over the evidence and try to help the families'
When things go bump in the night who do you call? In Windsor/Essex you may reach out to the Spiritual Energy Exploration group, led by Marla Zittlau.
Zittlau and her partner Jerry Janzer will go out to people's homes to investigate potential paranormal activity happening there.
"A lot of calls that we get [are] from parents that have little ones with night terrors, and they can't explain where or why. And their only explanation would be something paranormal is visiting their child at night," she said.
"So we go in, we do our investigation and go over the evidence and try to help the families."
Zittlau, who's been doing this for 15 years, said the most common finding are electronic voice phenomena.
She said when they get to a site where paranormal activity is suspected they set up their equipment — cameras and voice recorders — and they walk around the house speaking with spirits that may be there.
Though they can't hear the responses of those spirits in real time, she said once they return home, they listen back to the recordings.
"We were pretty busy last Saturday at an investigation, and my partner, Jerry, he was busy getting cameras and things set up, and somebody had told him he needed to slow down and relax, like a person that was there with us, a real person," she said.
"But caught on recording, we heard after, 'He's a busy boy.'"
SEE doesn't charge clients, Zittlau said.
"We just want to help people."
And what does she say to people who doubt the existence of ghosts?
"It's one of those things, you've got to see it to believe it," she said.
"You've got to hear the [electronic voice phenomena], which will make your hair stand on end."
With files from Afternoon Drive
