Windsor graded A- for climate change leadership

The City of Windsor has received a score of A- for leadership in climate action — that's according to the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy.

The city signed onto this covenant back in 2015. This is the first year that participating municipalities received report cards.

"Within the North American framework, we are leading the cohort," said Karina Richters, the city's supervisor of environmental sustainability and climate change.

She said the reason for the positive grade is due to the city's achievements through its 2012 Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

"We've had good success there," she said, explaining that out of the city's 22 action items, 18 are underway or have been completed.

'Room for improvement'

Some of those actions, according to Richters, include the basement flooding subsidy program and a study looking into the city's hot spots, which has helped the city look at thermal comfort in the downtown core and city parks.

"So as some of our parks get renovated, there's shade structures, there's different features there to help people adapt to that."

Coun. Kieran McKenzie says the city should be proud of its A- score, but that there are still issues that need to be dealt with. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Coun. Kieran McKenzie said the grade is something the city should be proud of, but it doesn't mean the city doesn't have work to do.

"Certainly there's room for improvement as an A- would apply," he said.

Richters echoed that sentiment.

At Wednesday night's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee meeting, the committee accepted a report on the redevelopment of the city's corporate climate change adaptation plan.

The committee also recommended the plan be redeveloped.

'Climate change is real'

McKenzie was impressed by the report presented to the committee, because of how thoroughly it outlined some of the risks the city is facing.

"It articulates very clearly and demonstrates that climate change is real," he said.

"We're seeing more significant weather events in our community, we're seeing temperatures rise, and that has a range of impacts for us as a city in terms of our building the city, in terms of the various services that we deliver to the community."

The updated plan, Richters, explained, will include considerations that weren't included back in 2012, such as river and lake water levels, and the spread of West Nile and Lyme disease.

She added that the process this time will also take a more "holistic approach" and will include public consultations.

The new adaptation plan is expected to be ready by December this year.