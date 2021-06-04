Windsor public school board to host virtual graduations, despite Ford's suggestion

Windsor-Essex schools and students are at odds over Premier Doug Ford's recent suggestion that graduations could go ahead outdoors.

Alicia Higgison, chairperson of the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), said graduations will continue to be held online this year.

"I recognize the students really want this; I have a graduate myself. She really wants this. We still have an obligation to keep people safe," said Higgison.

Earlier this week, Ford said he planned to allow schools to host outdoor graduation ceremonies within the next few weeks. He encouraged schools — for all grades — to hold the ceremonies outside the same day he announced that classes would not resume in person until September due to COVID-19.

"We'll be working with school boards and health officials to make sure we can have outdoor graduation ceremonies for all students in all grades this summer," he said during Wednesday's announcement.

Several school boards had planned to hold virtual ceremonies, but some said they needed more information before committing to the plan. As of Friday morning, as spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said the board has not yet made a decision.

Higgison wishes outdoor graduations were possible, but the current public health guidelines only allow outdoor gatherings to consist of five people.

In the first phase of Ontario's reopening strategy, which the provincial government has estimated could begin on June 14, depending on whether certain pandemic and vaccination criteria are met, outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Some Windsor hope for an outdoor graduation ceremony but the chair of the GECDSB says an outdoor ceremony does not fall in line with the current public health restrictions. CBC News Windsor 1:14 Some Windsor hope for an outdoor graduation ceremony but the chair of the GECDSB says an outdoor ceremony does not fall in line with the current public health restrictions. 1:14

While the school board does not intend to follow the suggestions of the premier, Higgison said schools are being encouraged to develop plans that allow for more physically distanced contact, such as drive-by photo opportunities with students and teachers.

Some Windsor-Essex students and parents have a different perspective in regards to an outdoor graduation ceremony.

Zain Cox, a Grade 8 student, said it would be nice to get together to celebrate graduation outside.

"I think that would be a great idea because I feel a lot of kids are missing out this year when it comes to graduation," said Cox.

He is not in favour of a virtual graduation ceremony.

Zain Cox is a Grade 8 student. He would like to attend an outdoor graduation ceremony because he feels a lot of students have 'missed out' this year. (Michael Evans/CBC)

"I definitely remember over the years, [there] being a huge ceremony for Grade 8 grads, and it kind of sucks that we're missing out on that."

Heather Fry, a mother of a Grade 8 student, recalls the joyous festivities she experienced during her Grade 8 graduation.

"I really feel bad for the kids that they don't get to do that," said Fry.

"In a sense, it's something little for them to do"

Fry said an outdoor graduation ceremony would be a great opportunity for students.

"Some of the kids are going off to different schools and they may not reconnect for a few years," said Fry.

Late Thursday afternoon, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, called in-person graduation ceremonies outdoors a major undertaking. He said it would be a "challenging issue" with public health measures in place.