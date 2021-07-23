Windsor funeral home offers second service to those who lost family during lockdowns

Second funerals are being sought after by a number of families who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Over the course of three lockdowns, some families opted for small services, live-streamed services or no service at all.

Wendy Skreptak's husband, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer in December. On May 8, Michael passed away —) three days after the couple celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.

This weekend, a second funeral is being held in honour of Michael Skreptak.

"You just need that memory to know that he was celebrated," said Skreptak. "He needed to be celebrated. Once it opened up that we could have more than ten people, it had to be done."

Michael Skreptak served with Windsor Police for over 20 years. He retired in 2003. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

On Jul. 16, the province entered Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reopen plan allowing funeral services to extend its capacity limits on funeral services as long as physical distancing and mandatory public health measures are applied.

When Michael Skreptak passed away, the province was in its third lockdown — meaning his funeral could only have 10 family members attend the visitation at a time.

Three groups of ten people came to see Michael in a visitation-style gathering but no funeral service was held.

"It's not enough. It really isn't enough for people," Skreptak said. "I needed to have this."

"My kids need to see how well-loved their father really was."

While Skreptak works at Families First Funeral Home, her experience echoes many other families in the Windsor-Essex region.

The Skreptak family is one of eight hundred families through Families First Funeral Home who lost loved ones during lockdowns.

Michael Skreptak and his wife Wendy had three children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

In March 2020, Canada was under its first lockdown and families had even less time to grieve for lost loved ones.

According to Jennifer Wells, general manager of Families First Funeral Homes, very few families held funeral services between March and June 2020.

"It was terrible. It was a scary time for our entire community and funeral service was no different. We went from being a welcoming, celebratory honouring place encouraging family members to come in droves to switching our concern to safety and to minimizing transmission of possible infection that we knew very little about at that time," said Wells.

Wells added the funeral home embraced alternative measures such live-streaming, digital and extended visitation times in lieu of traditional funeral services.

"Our team did whatever we could to focus on what we could do, rather than what we could not," Wells said.

Scott Lockwood, CEO of Windsor Chapel, said many families chose to move forward with the cremation or the burial during the lockdowns and gather again at a later date.

"We made room for that early on in the pandemic and now as we come to reopening more and more, it's just scheduling it on our end and letting families know they are welcome to come and to gather and have that memorial, that celebration of life," said Lockwood.

“At a time when gathering and coming together and supporting and community is more important than ever during the loss of a loved one, they were restricted," said Scott Lockwood, CEO of Windsor Chapel Funeral Home Ltd. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Windsor Chapel is planning to hold community services for all of the families who lost loved ones over the last year and a half.

For Skreptak, a second celebration for her late husband will take place this weekend. Visitation for Michael will be on July 25 and a funeral service will be held the following day.