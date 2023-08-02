Owner of downtown magic mushroom shop is now a wanted man: Windsor police

Law enforcement is on the hunt for the so-called owner of Fun Guyz, a magic mushrooms store in downtown Windsor, Windsor police said Wednesday.

In a statement, investigators said they raided the business for a second time on Tuesday. A 22-year-old employee has been charged with possession of a substance for trafficking.

But police have also identified Edward Gorbans as the owner of the store, and issued an arrest warrant based on a previous search of the store.

Windsor police say they've seized more than $36,000 of drugs containing psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, from a downtown business. (Submitted by Windsor Police Service)

In the past, people reached by CBC News identifying themselves as the owner — or co-owner — of the store have used the name Edgar or Edgars Gorbans.

When reached by a reporter on Tuesday, a person who gave the name Edgars Gorbans said he was a spokesperson.

When asked if that was his real name, he responded "could be," and "of course not." He indicated it was the name of their spokesperson.

This sign was in the window of Fun Guyz in downtown Windsor when the store was raided on Tuesday for a second time. (Michael Evans/CBC)

"We're going to be re-opening tomorrow morning," the person said. "For us it's a minor setback."

Officers say they've seized approximately $36,000 in drugs in various forms, including gummies, capsules, tea bags, chocolate bars, vape cartridges and dry psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

Televisions, a computer monitor, iPad sales system and window signs were also among the items seized.

Police say they launched an investigation in July after complaints from the public about a store selling products containing psilocybin. One person was charged in a previous raid of the store.