Owner of downtown magic mushroom shop is now a wanted man: Windsor police
Windsor police have raided the shop twice
Law enforcement is on the hunt for the so-called owner of Fun Guyz, a magic mushrooms store in downtown Windsor, Windsor police said Wednesday.
In a statement, investigators said they raided the business for a second time on Tuesday. A 22-year-old employee has been charged with possession of a substance for trafficking.
But police have also identified Edward Gorbans as the owner of the store, and issued an arrest warrant based on a previous search of the store.
In the past, people reached by CBC News identifying themselves as the owner — or co-owner — of the store have used the name Edgar or Edgars Gorbans.
When reached by a reporter on Tuesday, a person who gave the name Edgars Gorbans said he was a spokesperson.
When asked if that was his real name, he responded "could be," and "of course not." He indicated it was the name of their spokesperson.
"We're going to be re-opening tomorrow morning," the person said. "For us it's a minor setback."
Officers say they've seized approximately $36,000 in drugs in various forms, including gummies, capsules, tea bags, chocolate bars, vape cartridges and dry psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.
Televisions, a computer monitor, iPad sales system and window signs were also among the items seized.
Police say they launched an investigation in July after complaints from the public about a store selling products containing psilocybin. One person was charged in a previous raid of the store.
with files from Mike Evans