Windsor was 'fully prepared' for snowfall, says public works department

The City of Windsor has been ready for snowfall for a few weeks, according to the City's public works department operations manager.

"We've got all the salt loaded up and all our equipment are all calibrated and ready to go," said Phong Nguy.

Still, some Windsorites likely won't notice major snowplow presence on certain streets, because the City is primarily focused on clearing expressways, toll roads and major arteries.

"If it's a residential street, most likely we're not going to [plow] unless the conditions change," said Nguy. "Right now, we're monitoring the situation. We probably will not go into residential [areas]."

Though Nguy and his team were ready for snow, he acknowledged that Monday's snowfall was "a little early for the season."

'No room for error,' says mechanic

While some lucky Windsorites were likely able to avoid going out into the cold, snowy outdoors, many others were forced to brave the weather — and the roads.

"It's a little slick out there, so accelerate, decelerate slowly, be prepared to stop," said Nguy. "Just be aware of the surroundings and driving conditions."

Dave Santing, owner and manager of OK Tire on Walker Road, spoke with CBC News on Monday afternoon.

Dave Santing, owner and manager of OK Tire on Walker Road, says drivers should be aware of one another while on the road. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Santing said he knew it was going to be a busy day at his shop as soon as he looked out the window this morning.

"We have several people that have already been booked for their winter tire changeovers, and of course, the phone's been going off nonstop [with] people trying to get in here," he said.

"We're so overwhelmed, we actually have no room for error."

According to Santing, most customers are visiting his shop for winter tires, battery checkups, as well as cooling/heating system checks.

Santing recommended that drivers pay attention to one another while on the road.

"Be careful on the roads until you know exactly what you've got in the way of a tire underneath you," he said. "And by all means, think about putting a proper tire on for winter use. It's the only thing between you and the road and your family."

According to Environment Canada forecasts, snow will to continue falling in Windsor throughout the late evening, with a chance of flurries on Tuesday.