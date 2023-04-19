Heads up! Windsor entrepreneurs launch new take on the frisbee
Inventors say they stumbled upon the idea for the Frizbowl by accident
Throwing frisbees is a classic summer pastime, but two Windsor entrepreneurs are looking to get "a head" of the game.
They've invented a frisbee hat, calling it Frizbowl.
Mike Solcz and Andrew Del Greco say they stumbled upon the idea by accident.
One day while chipping golf balls into a plastic bowl at Solcz' house due to golf courses being closed in July 2020, Solcz threw the bowl at Del Greco, who caught it on his head.
After throwing it a few more times and realizing that it flew like any frisbee, they came up with the Frizbowl.
The Frizbowl itself is made of a patent-pending EVA foam which Solcz and Del Greco say is similar to a Croc shoe.
"We developed the foam ourselves to ensure it was very safe and soft for anyone to use and also that it functions well," said Solcz, the CEO of Frizbowl. "It flexes right on impact. We've ensured it's light enough that it flies well, but also does not hurt when you get hit by it."
The game can be played with at least two players, but with as many players as desired. One person throws two Frizbowls at another player, with the other player trying to catch both Frizbowls on their head.
One Frizbowl caught on the head is worth three points and both Frizbowls caught on the head, known as the "stack," is worth six points total. If a Frizbowl is caught, but not on the head, it is worth one point.
The first player to reach 21 points wins.
Having started selling them in October last year, Solcz and Del Greco realized that they had to bring the Frizbowl to the people.
"We've been able to do a couple of events that we've had some great feedback from," said Del Greco.
One of them was Windsor Regional Hospital's Hats on for Healthcare campaign at Devonshire Mall. Solcz and Del Greco donated half of the proceeds from their sales at the mall to the hospital's charity.
"We were very pleased with them, with the results," said Gisele Seguin, former director of public affairs at the hospital. "So much so that they were invited to the hospital to sell them to the staff because we knew they'd be a big hit."
Along with more pop-up events, such as Stroll the Street and Sunsplash, both in Belle River, the future of the Frizbowl lies in adapting the product and creating an online brand.
"We're going to be introducing a number of different colours, designs and hopefully we can even go the licensing route so we can put different sport teams on it and things like that so people are actually able to really connect to the product," said Del Greco.
