Messy winter weather, freezing rain expected in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex is under a freezing rain warning issued by Environment Canada and residents can expect some messy winter weather Wednesday.

The agency warned of a "prolonged period" of freezing rain Wednesday afternoon that could lead to ice accretion of five to 10 millimetres, especially on elevated surfaces.

Wind gusts up to 50 km/h are also in the forecast.

The warning is in effect for much of southwestern Ontario, including Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Taking you through the day

Light snow and ice pellets Wednesday morning will change over to freezing rain in the afternoon with temperatures expected to be just below freezing.

"The greatest ice accretion may be confined to elevated surfaces," the agency said in its warning.

Temperatures are expected to rise going into the evening, changing the freezing rain to rain and the winds are forecast to diminish early Thursday morning.

The agency warned that driving could be dangerous because roads and highways may become slippery.

Windsor city workers will be pre-salting the E.C. Row Expressway and other main routes ahead of the snow and freezing rain.

"Motorists are asked to please drive slowly, give extra room for stopping and drive according to the conditions, as they can change or worsen quickly and unpredictably," the city said in a news release.